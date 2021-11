(BPT) - Over the past 18 months, you may have spent more time at home than ever before, and your pets have become accustomed to it. Between extra treats and more frequent play, walk and cuddle times, your pet has probably loved having you around. But if your office is gearing up to welcome employees back soon, it’s time to prep your pets now, to lessen their stress and anxiety when you need to be gone each day.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO