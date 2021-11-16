Sweet's Girl

Join Artur Bäcker, Grimbart Tales' Lead Artist, Creative Director, and Co-Founder, for a look at the world, creatures, and more of Itorah, the upcoming action-platformer featuring hand-drawn environments and themes heavily inspired by Mesoamerican culture and legends. In Itorah, a curtain of evil in the form of a plague looms over the beautiful and once-thriving Nahucan. Alone, and seemingly the last human on Earth, the titular Itorah and her mouthy companion, a sentient battle-ax, are tasked with navigating the treacherous lands and defeating deadly foes to liberate Nahucan and its inhabitants. Itorah launches on Windows PC and Mac via Steam in spring 2022.
Comments / 0