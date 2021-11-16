Sweet's Girl

Check out a quick showcase of the unlocks for the Season 1 battle pass in Halo Infinite! Like most modern shooters, Halo Infinite launched with a Season 1 battle pass. While there is joy to be gained from constant progression and cosmetic unlocks, the reaction to this battle pass was mixed at best. 343 Industries has heard the outcry and is still tweaking the battle pass as we speak. But as it currently stands, there are still some cool cosmetics to unlock. In this showcase we'll scroll through all of them to give you a quick glimpse at what customization options you can earn by completing challenges and earning XP in-game in Halo Infinite Multiplayer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO