Sweet's Girl

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Sweet's Girl, the sixth mission given to you by Sweet. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Save...

IGN

Don Peyote

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Don Peyote, the tenth Syndicate mission. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Unown. This Pokedex page covers how to get Unown, Unown's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Itorah - Dev Commentary 2021 Trailer

Join Artur Bäcker, Grimbart Tales' Lead Artist, Creative Director, and Co-Founder, for a look at the world, creatures, and more of Itorah, the upcoming action-platformer featuring hand-drawn environments and themes heavily inspired by Mesoamerican culture and legends. In Itorah, a curtain of evil in the form of a plague looms over the beautiful and once-thriving Nahucan. Alone, and seemingly the last human on Earth, the titular Itorah and her mouthy companion, a sentient battle-ax, are tasked with navigating the treacherous lands and defeating deadly foes to liberate Nahucan and its inhabitants. Itorah launches on Windows PC and Mac via Steam in spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Star Citizen Has Raised An Eye-Watering $400,000,000 Since 2012

Developer Cloud Imperium Games has now raised an eye-watering $400,000,000 for its space trading and combat sim Star Citizen - a game that's now been in development for the best part of a decade. According to Star Citizen's official website, the game has now generated more than $400,000,000 from fan-raised...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Modders Are Already Unlocking (and Creating) New Vehicles

Halo Infinite modders have begun adding previously unplayable vehicles, and even creating their own new ones. While widespread modding is still fairly rare for the game, some players are beginning to tinker with the game's files. So far, that seems to have yielded the best results with vehicles, including those that can't be controlled in the release version of multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - Holiday Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for a look at the party games, worlds, and more. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, the remake of the original Super Monkey Ball games, features over 300 levels and mazes, as well as 12 party games, along with special guests such as Sonic and Tails. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Epic Games Acquires Rock Band Developer Harmonix

Epic Games has announced that it has acquired rhythm game maker Harmonix, best known for titles like Rock Band and Dance Central. In a press release, Epic announced that as it continues work on building the metaverse, it has enlisted Harmonix to “reimagine how music is experienced, created, and distributed.” Harmonix will help develop “musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite,” while still working on Rock Band 4.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves

This Genshin Impact guide is here to help you with the prologue act Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves! This act is the prologue of the 2nd chapter of Genshin Impact's story. In this quest, you're stuck in Liyue looking for a way to go to Inazuma. Luckily, Kazuha and Beidou are here to help.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Lead Joseph Staten Reveals His Favorite Halo Game

Ahead of the long-awaited launch of Halo Infinite's campaign, 343 Head of Creative Joseph Staten has revealed that his favorite Halo game is Halo 3: ODST. Staten, who was instrumental in the success of Bungie's Halo games and joined Halo Infinite's development shortly after its delay in 2020, spoke to IGN for our Unfiltered interview series and shared why Halo 3: ODST meant so much to him.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Director Discusses Extra Year of Development, the Bungie Days, and More! – IGN Unfiltered #62

Welcome to IGN Unfiltered, our (somewhat) regularly occurring interview series where we sit down with the best, brightest, and most fascinating minds in the video game industry. (Catch up on the other 60 episodes here.) My guest this episode is Halo Infinite head of creative and longtime Bungie writer Joseph Staten. In this career-spanning interview, Staten discusses his unique path into the video game industry, the early days of Halo at Bungie, helping create Destiny, and how he's affected Halo Infinite since joining the team in 2020 just prior to the one-year delay.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Xbox Has Been Sending Xbox Anniversary Gift Packages to Random Fans

To celebrate Xbox's 20th anniversary, Microsoft has been sending out free Xbox gift bundles to randomly selected people who have previously registered for Xbox Fanfest. The bundle is called the Keepsake Kit, and it includes a Halo-themed Xbox Series X|S controller, a subscription to 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a crystal plaque. The plaque also has the person's Xbox gamertag laser-etched on it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite: Season 1 Battle Pass Showcase

Check out a quick showcase of the unlocks for the Season 1 battle pass in Halo Infinite! Like most modern shooters, Halo Infinite launched with a Season 1 battle pass. While there is joy to be gained from constant progression and cosmetic unlocks, the reaction to this battle pass was mixed at best. 343 Industries has heard the outcry and is still tweaking the battle pass as we speak. But as it currently stands, there are still some cool cosmetics to unlock. In this showcase we'll scroll through all of them to give you a quick glimpse at what customization options you can earn by completing challenges and earning XP in-game in Halo Infinite Multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

General Tips

Battlefield 2042 will have you rushing in with guns blazing as you take on countless opponents. Naturally, you'll want to make sure that you know what you're getting into. Here are some general tips to help you get started in Battlefield 2042. Click or tap to jump to a specific...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Resident Evil 4 VR is Getting The Mercenaries Mode in 2022

The Mercenaries mode is coming to Resident Evil 4 VR in 2022. As noted in an Oculus press release, the fan-favorite mode will arrive as a free update sometime next year. Prior to the announcement, the RE4 VR was the only version of Resident Evil 4 not to include The Mercenaries. The Mercenaries is an arcade-style mini-game that first appeared in Resident Evil 3, in which players are tasked with obtaining the highest score by killing as many enemies as possible before the timer runs out.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fracture: Tenrai

Fracture: Tenrai is the first free event in Halo Infinite. It comes with a new Multiplayer Mode, Battle Pass, and cosmetic items that you can unlock by completing unique challenges. Follow IGN's guide to know more about the event and how to gain its rewards. Click or tap to jump...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wayward Cave: How to Find Gible and Earthquake

Wayward Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has two entrances. This Wayward Cave guide shows you how to find the secret entrance, how to solve the bike puzzle, where to find the Earthquake TM (TM26), and where to find Gible, all inside the secret Wayward Cave in Pokemon BDSP. Find Wayward Cave just underneath the Bike Path on Route 206 - you'll need the HM Strength to enter to get to the area where Gible is. You don't actually need Flash.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Auntie Poulet and the Haitians

GTA Vice City’s Auntie Poulet missions pick up in the middle of Tommy’s work for Umberto Robina, and you’ll need to see them through if you want to bring the Cuban saga to a close. Her missions are more dangerous, and once you finish both Auntie Poulet’s and Umberto’s quests, the Haitians mark you as an enemy from then on. It’s a good way to increase the difficulty if you want a more challenging mission, but if it sounds like a hassle, wait and finish these closer to the end of the game. This guide to the Haitian missions in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
VIDEO GAMES

