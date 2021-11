TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ – TAAL Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (CSE:TAAL) (FWB:9SQ1) (OTC:TAALF) (“TAAL” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain infrastructure and service provider for enterprise, announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (“Q3 2021”). The Q3 2021 unaudited interim financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available for review on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.taal.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO