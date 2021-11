PHILADELPHIA – Temple head volleyball Coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam has announced the signing of Lauren Eitler to the Owls' 2022 recruiting class. "We are very excited to add Lauren to our team. She's a true six-rotation pin hitter, and comes from an excellent club program. She was coached by experienced and skilled individuals throughout her prep career. We had a great connection with her and her family throughout this process, and we believe she's going to be a great fit to our program and university.", said Ganesharatnam.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO