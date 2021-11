Nowthen, MN (KROC-AM News) - The carnage on Minnesota roadways continued today. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed in a fiery collision at a suburban intersection in the town of Nowthen near Elk River. A news release indicates the adult male was driving south on a highway when he crossed into the northbound lane and crashed into the semi-truck headed in the other direction. Both vehicles burst into flames after the collision and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The report indicates the driver of the truck escaped the crash without injury.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO