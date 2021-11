Peter Wright ensured Fallon Sherrock's Grand Slam of Darts debut ended in defeat as the Queen of the Palace was left to rue a host of missed darts at double in a 5-1 reverse. Wright, who has been out of sorts since his dominant victory at the World Matchplay in July, started fast and with an average north of 100 took an early 2-0 lead in a tournament where he has reached two of the last four finals.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO