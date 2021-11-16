How HUAWEI plans to work around the US ban

The US government is slowly but very surely tightening the noose around Huawei and even ZTE. Its latest move was to make sure that the embattled Chinese company’s products will not be granted any exception from the FCC when it comes to the country’s Internet infrastructure and industry. Before that, however, Huawei had already been having trouble keeping its consumer mobile business afloat because it had no access to most of the components needed to make smartphones. Now there are reports that the company will be employing a new strategy to get around at least one ban, but it might end up causing it more trouble in the long run.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO