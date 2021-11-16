Data and the Cat-and-Mouse Game of Security

Whether you are using the best gaming monitor or not, learning how to lock the mouse on one screen while gaming with two monitors can help you to avoid crashing the game you are playing. As a gamer, there are instances where you do not want to use the second screen. For example, you may be playing a game or using the monitor for another full-screen application. So, to avoid interfering with your game by the accidental movement of the mouse to another screen, it is important to know how to lock it. Read on to find out how.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO