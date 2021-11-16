ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks snap Nuggets' five-game winning streak

Cover picture for the articleKristaps Porzingis had 29 points and 11 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks beat visiting Denver 111-101 on Monday, snapping the Nuggets' five-game winning streak. Porzingis made five 3-pointers and Luka Doncic added 23 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists before heading to the locker room in the final minute with a...

