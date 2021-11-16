ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News @ Night - Monday, November 15

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

Coming Up on 'Fox News Sunday': November 21

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
HuffingtonPost

2 Fox News Pundits Quit Over 'Truly Dangerous' Tucker Carlson Special

Two conservative commentators who have appeared on Fox News for more than a decade have resigned from the right-wing network over what they say is a "dangerous" Tucker Carlson special filled with lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two co-founders of the conservative website The...
Variety

Fox News Surprise: 'The Five' Usurps Tucker Carlson as Most-Watched Show

The round-table show "The Five" has proven to be one of Fox News Channel's most durable properties. And yet, after a decade on air, the late-afternoon program can still surprise even the most veteran executive at the Fox Corp. cable-news outlet. "The Five," which these days relies largely on a trio of regulars and two rotating guests, outmaneuvered primetime colleagues like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to become the most-watched show on the network  — and cable news — in October, according to data from Nielsen. "The Five," led by Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters, captured an average of...
Fox News

Special Report w/ Bret Baier - Tuesday, November 23

Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson's Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post's exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox's streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a "false flag" operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
Primetimer

Report: Fox News stars Bret Baier and Chris Wallace raised objections to Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge, while two contributors quit in protest

Patriot Purge, the Tucker Carlson Originals Fox Nation docuseries that argued that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol takeover was a "false flag" and the consequence has been the persecution of conservatives, reportedly rankled several Fox News staffers. Contributors Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are the first Fox News employees to resign over the three-part docuseries. Meanwhile, NPR's David Folkenflik reports: "Veteran figures on Fox's news side, including political anchors Bret Baier and Chris Wallace, shared their objections with Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and its president of news, Jay Wallace. Those objections rose to Lachlan Murdoch, the chairman and CEO of the network's parent company, Fox Corporation. Through a senior spokeswoman, Scott and Wallace declined comment. Murdoch did not return a request for comment through a spokesman. Goldberg says that he had been assured by Fox's news leaders that, as Trump left Washington D.C. following his defeat, the network would tamp down on incendiary commentary and claims. Instead, Goldberg says, the decision by Fox's election analysts to be the first to project that Biden would win Arizona on Election Night last November led the network's stars, including Carlson, to demonstrate their dedication to Trump and his most adamant fans. And that led Fox's opinion stars to embrace increasingly indefensible positions, Goldberg argues."
CNN

Fox News' Tucker Carlson problem

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Fox News is not officially commenting on the record, but it seems the right-wing talk network is quietly trying to distance itself from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 trutherism.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson's monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim "changed the course of United States politics."Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
SFGate

Geraldo Rivera Criticizes Fox News Colleague Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson, the top-rated Fox News host, faced criticism Thursday — including from a prominent colleague at his own network — after he announced plans for a documentary series featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The three-part series, "Patriot Purge," is set to...
