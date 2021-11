Several automakers are at the UN Climate Change Conference or COP26 this week. We're now in the second half of the event after many of the more important heads of state have went home. Many of those automakers are recommitting to carbon neutrality in Copenhagen, while Bentley just re-certified its Crewe headquarters as carbon neutral for the third time. But that's not the important part, the important part is that it has reduced its use of carbon offset credits by 81% in the same time period.

