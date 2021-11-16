ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-17 20:41:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-11-19 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax...

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains SOME SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE OVER THE SAN JUANS AND VAIL PASS TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING A weak system will move across western Colorado this evening through Wednesday bringing snowfall to the higher elevations. Amounts are expected to range from 2 to 5 inches along the 550 corridor through the San Juans. To the north, amounts are more likely to range from 1 to 3 inches over Cerro Summit on Highway 50 and on I-70 at Vail Pass. If you`re planning on traveling through these areas tonight through Wednesday morning, please be aware of the increased chances for snowy and slushy roads. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and remember to slow down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Haralson, Heard, Meriwether by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:15:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Cobb; Coweta; Douglas; Haralson; Heard; Meriwether; Paulding; Pike; Polk; Troup HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTHWEST GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours into the evening. Winds will be NNW at 5 to 10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Wind gusts have remained below warning levels the past several hours and are expected to continue to decrease. The Arlington area could still see wind gusts to 50 mph through the evening. But warning level wind gusts are no longer expected.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 just inland to lower 30s at the beaches. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk/Portsmouth County. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM EST Wednesday through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 19:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin A band of rain and snow will bring a quick slushy accumulation of snow this evening A band of rain and snow pushing through North-Central Montana this evening will bring a quick round of snowfall to the area. While precipitation may briefly start out as rainfall, any rain will quickly turn to snow, resulting in poor visibility and a slushy coating of snow on the roads. If you are traveling this evening, be alert for quick changes in visibility and road conditions.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT
Frost Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 19:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-23 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 20:51:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Chuska Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:54:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Highlands; Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Eastern Lincoln County; Espanola Valley; Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Far Northwest Highlands; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; Santa Fe Metro Area; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; Upper Rio Grande Valley; Upper Tularosa Valley; West Central Highlands; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau LIGHT TO OCCASIONALLY MODERATE SNOWFALL EXPECTED FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF NORTHERN AND WESTERN NEW MEXICO THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT An upper level disturbance will continue moving into northern New Mexico tonight. Light to occasionally moderate snow showers will expand across the high terrain of western, northern and some central areas of the state, and periods of accumulation will continue tonight into Wednesday and Wednesday night. Snow showers will subside Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts will be greatest in the high elevations above 9,000 feet in northern New Mexico where up to 3 to 5 inches of fresh accumulation are expected. Other high terrain areas between 7,000 and 9,000 feet within northern, western and central New Mexico should generally only see a dusting to an inch or two of accumulation. After such a prolonged dry spell, residents and travelers are reminded to make preparations and exercise caution as this weather system approaches. High elevation roads and mountain passes could turn slick as roads become snow packed, and visibility may be reduced during heavier snow showers tonight through Wednesday night. Stay updated with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/abq or via your preferred media source.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected below passes and canyons from Malibu to the Hollywood Hills. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

