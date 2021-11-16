Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:48:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains SOME SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE OVER THE SAN JUANS AND VAIL PASS TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING A weak system will move across western Colorado this evening through Wednesday bringing snowfall to the higher elevations. Amounts are expected to range from 2 to 5 inches along the 550 corridor through the San Juans. To the north, amounts are more likely to range from 1 to 3 inches over Cerro Summit on Highway 50 and on I-70 at Vail Pass. If you`re planning on traveling through these areas tonight through Wednesday morning, please be aware of the increased chances for snowy and slushy roads. Give yourself some extra time to reach your destination and remember to slow down.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO