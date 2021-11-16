Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain at lower elevations during the day Wednesday and Thursday.
Comments / 0