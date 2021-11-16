High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO