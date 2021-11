SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Over the last 10 years, an ecological disaster has taken place along the coast from San Francisco north. Bull kelp forests, which provide some of the most productive habitat for sea life anywhere on the planet, have declined by 96%. The once thriving undersea forests have been replaced by seemingly endless beds of purple urchins. These “urchin barrens” as they are called by scientists are exactly what they sound like. Nothing else can live there now. It’s a crushing loss for communities along our coast who have depended on the diverse bounty kelp beds once provided. Most...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO