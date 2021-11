Tommy Fury has warned Jake Paul that the YouTuber should have picked a different opponent for his next boxing match.Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, will box Paul on 18 December, with both the Briton and the American entering the bout undefeated.Former Love Island star Fury is 7-0, while Paul is 4-0, having beaten fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and ex-MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.But Fury has said he will prove too big a step up in competition for Paul.“When you’re getting hit all over the face and your nose...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO