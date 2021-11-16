Turkey Turn Up 11/24/21

If you’ve ever wanted to live somewhere that’s part home, part sculpture, well, the time is now. A mansion in California’s Palm Springs area has just hit the market for $49.5 million, and there’s barely a right angle in the residence’s swoopy facade. There’s also an aquarium tunnel with room for a few sharks to roam (so long as they’re not enormous great whites).
The home was built for Duane Hagadone, a newspaper publisher and real-estate developer—he’s perhaps best known for founding the Coeur d’Alene Resort in Idaho. He commissioned Guy Dreier, an architect whose résumé included many similarly striking residences,...
