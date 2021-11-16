Turkey Turn Up 11/24/21

What do turkey’s have to do with the Mess? I don’t know…why are you asking me? I searched the Google to see if there was a connection and found this from 2016. Ah the good old days when Turkeys ruled. Next week Thanksgiving Day is on a Thursday, well it’s always on a Thursday. The Golden Rays Seniors will enjoy a special Turkey lunch on Tuesday. Miss Jody’s will have to wait another year. The Mountain Mess will be out on Wednesday and hopefully the PostOffice somewhere losing track of Downieville’s paper as before Veterans Day won’t happen again. It wasn’t Petra’s fault for sure.. the kerfuffle happened before her. I think Saint Carl enjoys the Senior lunches… I hear they are quite tasty.

DOWNIEVILLE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO