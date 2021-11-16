ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Drunken Birds': Ivan Grbovic's Poetical Drama of Fieldwork and Flight

By Dennis Harvey
New Haven Register
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a fairly crowded field of contenders, “Drunken Birds” just grabbed the nod as Canada’s best international feature submission to the Oscars. The reasons why are almost immediately apparent on seeing Montreal-born Ivan Grbovic’s sophomore effort, co-written with cinematographer Sara Mishara. Though more modest in length and scale (not to mention...

Variety

The Platform Release Has All but Disappeared. Is That Hurting Films Like ‘Spencer’ and ‘Belfast’? (Column)

Like casual social hugs and the daily commute to the office cubicle, the platform movie release has been a casualty of the age of COVID. You remember the platform release, don’t you? It used to happen quite a bit this time of year. A movie with a major independent distributor, like Searchlight or A24 or Neon or Focus, would begin its journey down the runway, bolstered by excited media features and a healthy swell of positive reviews. At last, it would take off — in two or six theaters in New York and Los Angeles, where it would rack up...
MOVIES
TheWrap

How the Tiger King of Mexico Helped Make the New Canadian Film ‘Drunken Birds’ (Video)

TheWrap Screening Series: Director Ivan Grbovic and cinematographer Sara Mishara discuss the making of ‘Drunken Birds’ drama. “Drunken Birds,” Canada’s official selection for Best International Film at next year’s Oscars, is a love story told in a dazzling, unexpected style. Mexican drug cartel minion Willy (Jorge Antonio Guerrero, the bad boyfriend in “Roma”) has fallen in love with his boss’ wife Marlena, which nearly costs him his life.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Screendaily

WaZabi Films closes US deals on Canadian Oscar submission ‘Drunken Birds’, ‘Flee The Light’ (exclusive)

WaZabi Films has closed a US deal on Canadian Oscar submission Drunken Birds and struck a North American sale on Flee The Light on the heels of the virtual AFM. Drunken Birds (Les Oiseaux Ivres) has gone to Corinth Films for the US following its world premiere at Toronto Internatinal Film Festival in September. Ivan Grbovic’s drama follows a drug cartel worker who falls foul of his boss and migrates to Canada. Kim McCraw and Luc Déry (My Salinger Year, Incendies) produced for micro_scope and Nicolas Celis (Roma) served as executive producer.
MOVIES
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Variety

‘Free Solo’ Directors Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin Set Patagonia Love Story as Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

While their most recent doc “The Rescue” – which has a market screening this week at IDFA – continues its festival and award-circuit run, directors Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin have been at work in the edit suite prepping their next big-screen effort – a decades spanning love story mixing business, philanthropy, and the great outdoors. Speaking with Variety, Vasarhelyi offered new details of the long-in-the-work project, which had previously gone by the title “Tompkins.” Produced by National Geographic and aiming for a mid-2022 launch, the still-untitled doc will follow the complicated relationship between conservationist and climber Yvon Chouinard, founder of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Indie Production Companies Behind ‘The Lobster,’ ‘When Heroes Fly’ Form Creative Alliance

Nine leading independent film and TV production companies from eight different countries have set up a creative and development alliance to jointly develop a slate of high-end drama series and feature films. Spearheaded by France’s Haut Et Court, whose credits include Yorgos Lanthimos’s The Lobster (2015) and the French-Israeli series No Man’s Land, The Creatives will include No Man’s Land co-producers Israel’s Spiro Films, Versus Production in Belgium and Masha Productions in the U.S., as well as German group Razor Film (Quo Vadis, Aida?, Waltz With Bashir) Dutch company Lemming Film, a co-producer on The Lobster, the Norwegian group Maipo Film (State...
MOVIES
Variety

”Free Solo’ but Down’: GQ Profile of Russian Freediver Alexey Molchanov Sets Documentary Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov is coming to screen as a feature documentary, Variety has learned exclusively. Conde Nast Entertainment has brokered a deal for a 2021 profile of Molchanov, which appeared in the pages of GQ, to be adapted into a film from Boardwalk Pictures and production company ClubHaus. Boardwalk is behind hits like Netflix’s unscripted series “Cheer” and Gwyneth Paltrow’s “Sex, Love & Goop.” At the beginning of the pandemic, they signed executive and producer Jonathan Hausfater to an overall deal. The Molchanov documentary will appear under that arrangement, with involvement from Conde Nast Entertainment’s head of development...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Red Notice’ on Track to Be Netflix’s All-Time No. 1 Movie in Initial Release

“Red Notice,” the art-heist thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, is set to become Netflix’s most-watched movie in its first 28 days of release. The film broke into Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular English Films of all time this past week, registering 277.9 million hours viewed since its Nov. 12 release — and it has hit the No. 2 spot in just 10 days. That puts it on pace to surpass the current No. 1 holder, Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box,” which scared up 282 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. In addition, for the second week...
MOVIES
mymodernmet.com

Stunning Portraits Capture the Power and Beauty of Raptor Birds in Flight

British photographer Mark Harvey is best known for his equine photography, but that's slowly changing due to his incredible bird portraits. First spurred by his need to photograph animals close to home during the pandemic, his series of birds in flight continues to evolve. Raptors in Flight is the sequel to his popular Birds in Flight series. Owls, eagles, and other birds of prey are the stars of the show in these new images.
ANIMALS
Deadline

Netflix Acquiring Scanline VFX, Which Worked On ‘Cowboy Bebop’ & ‘Stranger Things’

As Netflix expands its footprint as a one-stop shop studio, the streamer’s VP of Studio Operations, Amy Reinhard, announced in a company blog post this morning that they’re buying Scanline VFX, which was one of the effects shops to work on the first season of Cowboy Bebop and the third and upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.  Scanline VFX was founded in 1989 and is currently led by VFX Supervisor Stephan Trojansky, whose proprietary fluid rendering system Flowline won a Scientific and Technical Oscar in 2008. Scanline VFX has offices in Vancouver, Montreal, Los Angeles, London, Munich, Stuttgart, and Seoul. Scanline VFX...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vancouver, CA
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Tate Die on Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Dutton family members constantly find themselves in danger, and the youngest member, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), isn’t an exception. The various conflicts that the family faces in protecting their ancestral ranch while external forces try to take over their land have led to some deadly situations for the family. As the show’s fourth season progresses, new threats have emerged and raised a question mark over Tate’s fate on the show. If you are wondering about what happens to Tate and whether he is dead or alive, here’s everything you need to know!
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Jedidiah Duggar & Pregnant Wife Katey?

Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES

