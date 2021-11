The University reported 13 new student and 14 new faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholar COVID-19 cases for the week of Nov. 15, according to the COVID-19 dashboard. Of the 14 positive cases for faculty, staff and postdocs, seven are included in the University’s testing count, and the other seven either tested outside of the University’s surveillance testing system or tested positive prior to last week and recently reported it to the University, according to the dashboard. The University wrote that there is little to no viral spread among employees at University workplaces.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO