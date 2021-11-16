WSU employee vaccination rate exceeds 94 percent

More than 94 percent of employees at Washington State University are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

WSU’s efforts to verify the vaccination status of its faculty and staff is almost complete, according to a news release Monday from the university. The university has approximately 10,000 employees across the state.

“We’ve reached impressive vaccination levels, carefully evaluated exemption requests and have come through this process in a way that is enabling us to continue providing a robust in-person experience,” WSU President Kirk Schulz stated.

Three percent received religious exemptions and one percent have medical exemptions. The remaining two percent includes employees who initiated the vaccination process and are on leave until they’re considered fully vaccinated.

Student vaccination rates are also high, according to the release. On the Pullman campus, 96 percent of students have submitted documentation.

Whitman County reported 10 new cases and one new hospitalization related to COVID-19 since Friday.

No new deaths were reported on the Palouse. There have been 5,998 cases, 223 hospitalizations and 81 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began.

Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Latah County on Monday. The latest cases include three people younger than 18, one person between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s and two people in their 40s.

There have been 4,336 confirmed cases, 310 probable cases and 37 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.