ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2020 Wading Bird Study reveals mixed success for iconic Florida species

By Kelly Cox, Audubon Florida’s Director of Everglades Policy
theapopkavoice.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis report shows that if we remain steadfast in our commitment to Everglades restoration, wading birds will have a greater chance of reaching their historic numbers.”. Are restoration and conservation efforts improving the health of the Everglades? The birds tell the story. White Ibis and Roseate Spoonbills had a...

www.theapopkavoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

New study shows real impact of mountaintop mining on endangered species

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, combined 30 years of satellite imagery data that mapped large surface mines in central Appalachia and water-quality measurements from more than 4,000 monitoring sites across different watersheds. Thus, it estimated the full extent of water-quality degradation attributable to the practice at the landscape level.
INDUSTRY
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Journey Through the Florida Keys

By Dwight Brown (NNPA News Wire Travel Writer) – If you love driving, year-round balmy weather, delish seafood and discovering historic sites, motoring through the Florida Keys is a vacation experience you will treasure. This coral cay archipelago starts around 15 miles south of Miami and includes five major regions:...
FLORIDA STATE
EurekAlert

Montana Lake study reveals how invasive species affect native food webs

FLATHEAD LAKE, Montana – Invasive species cause biodiversity loss and about $120 billion in annual damages in the U.S. alone. Despite plentiful evidence that invasive species can change food webs, how invaders disrupt food webs and native species over time has remained unclear. Now, thanks to a new collaborative study,...
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Sacramento Bee

Peculiar behavior of 3 large sharks in the Gulf of Mexico is mystifying experts

The social life of shortfin mako sharks is largely a mystery, so marine biologists couldn’t help but ask questions when three males started behaving peculiarly off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. For lack of a better way to put it, the satellite tagged sharks are “hanging out” together. Is it possible sharks...
WILDLIFE
Bangor Daily News

Schoodic Point is the perfect place to study migrating coastal birds

Weird things happen in Maine. Even if we spend most of our time enjoying the birds around home — even if we never explore the unusual things that happen elsewhere in the state — it’s fascinating to know what makes Maine birding special. For instance, there is a natural phenomenon...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Introduced birds are not replacing roles of human-caused extinct species: study

Human-caused bird extinctions are driving losses of functional diversity on islands worldwide, and the gaps they leave behind are not being filled by introduced (alien) species, finds a new study led by UCL and University of Gothenburg researchers. The study, published in Science Advances, shows how human impacts such as...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Everglades#Birds#Florida Water#Bird Species#Wading Bird Study#White Ibis#Roseate Spoonbills#Audubon Florida#Everglades Policy
10NEWS

Florida is looking for a new state bird

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — After nearly a century on its lofty perch, the northern mockingbird may be singing its last melodies as the state bird of Florida. An effort is taking flight to replace the far-ranging musical mockingbird with a bird that is more identifiable as distinctly from Florida. Republican State Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg says he filed legislation to strip the mockingbird of its title because it no longer represents the state.
FLORIDA STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Blue-green algae bloom alert

Last week, the Sumter County Health Department issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins found in locations east of central Lake Panasoffkee. This alert is in response to a water sample taken on Oct. 26. “Many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins which can...
WILDLIFE
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s awful Bert Harris Act is for the birds

Quality Journalism for Critical Times There is nothing our Florida legislators enjoy better than picking state symbols. They have given us a bunch, from the official state sand (Myakka fine) to the official state play (“Cross and Sword,” last performed in St. Augustine in 1997). Sometimes their choices have resulted in rhubarbs. They fought over which pie to pick (Key […] The post Florida’s awful Bert Harris Act is for the birds appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
sfwmd.gov

Annual Wading Bird Report Now Available

Above: A foraging snowy egret in the Pine Glades Natural Area can be seen here. Below: A tri-colored heron walks in the Pine Glades Natural Area and a great egret flies through the Wakodahatchee Wetlands preserve area. SFWMD released its annual wading bird nesting report this week. Approximately 43,000 wading...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
IFLScience

Movie Star Dolphin With Prosthetic Tail Dies At Florida Aquarium

Winter the dolphin, who lost her tail as a calf and was famously fitted with a prosthetic in 2007, sadly died aged 16 on November 11, 2021. Her life inspired films, children’s books, and even video games. “With heavy hearts, Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced tonight that Winter the Dolphin died...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Tegu Lizard: This Invasive Species is Causing Nuisance Throughout Florida

Tegu lizard is rapidly spreading all around Florida and even Treasure Coast. So many natural areas, native wildlife, and even Everglade National Park's restoration efforts may face critical implication due to the rise in population. Spread of Tegu Population in Florida. Growth and Spread of the Argentine Black and White...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Wildfires Are Spurring Wandering Tree Species to Move Faster, Study Finds

Plants and trees choose where to put down their roots based on the surrounding environment, and as the world's climate shifts, trees and other vegetation are on the move: movements which are accelerated by the spread of wildfires, according to a new study. Both tree and animal species alike are expected to head towards cooler and wetter locations as the world warms up, in order to find habitats more suitable for growth and reproduction. For plants creeping their way steadily into higher elevations, this migration isn't exactly slow going, averaging a pace of around 1.5 meters (or around 5 feet) a year. If...
ENVIRONMENT
fox13news.com

FWC asking beachgoers to help track horseshoe crab sightings during mating season

Horseshoe crabs have been around for 450 million years, but Florida wildlife officials are still learning about their populations in the Sunshine State. Their numbers have declined in recent decades due to overfishing and loss of habitat. Because of this, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regularly asks the...
ANIMALS
Albany Herald

Manatee deaths in Florida surpass 1,000 in a historically grim year for the species

More than 1,000 manatees in Florida have died this year, a new report confirmed this week. It's the highest recorded number of manatee deaths in decades. As of November 12, a recorded 1,003 manatees have died in the state throughout 2021, according to a mortality report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The primary driver of manatee deaths this year is starvation, the FWC said in a statement last week, ahead of the most recent report.
FLORIDA STATE
Newswise

There May Be More Bird Species in The Tropics Than We Know

Newswise — Ithaca, NY—Study of a perky little bird suggests there may be far more avian species in the tropics than those identified so far. After a genetic study of the White-crowned Manakin, scientists say it's not just one species and one of the main drivers of its diversity is the South American landscape and its history of change. These results are published in the journal Molecular Phylogenetics and Evolution. "We found that the White-crowned Manakin probably originated in the highland forests of the Andes Mountains in northern Peru," explains lead author Jacob Berv. "Today, this bird is also found across the Amazon Basin, in the lowland rainforests of Brazil, Peru, and many other countries, including parts of Central America." Berv conducted this research while a Ph.D. student at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and is currently a Life Sciences Fellow at the University of Michigan. "This study shows that there is a lot of evolutionary history embedded in what is commonly referred to as a 'single widespread' species in Amazonia," says co-author Camila Ribas at Brazil's National Institute of Amazonian Research. "The White-crowned Manakin is an example of a phenomenon that is probably more the rule than the exception in Amazonia—diversity is vastly underestimated by the current taxonomy."
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy