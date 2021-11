Food insecurity can become increasingly difficult for families in need during the winter months, so one Moscow restaurant owner is stepping up to support that community. Nara Woodland, owner of Bloom, a Moscow breakfast and lunch staple, recently launched “Healthy Home: Feed a Family” to put food on the tables of local families. Woodland said the campaign is designed to build upon other philanthropic efforts and raise awareness about food insecurity. The campaign was kickstarted at the beginning of November through collaboration with public and charter schools of Moscow. Bloom prepares, then delivers the meals to schools each week, where counselors and principals connect them with families in need. … The Lewiston girls’ basketball team checked several “firsts” off the proverbial list after beating Moscow 63-45 in the season opener for both schools. Among them, the first appearance at its brand-spanking-new high school, the first game without fans in the stands and the first win of the season for the Bengals and first year coach Karlee Wilson. That’s a lot of firsts. Although fans weren’t allowed because of coronavirus protocols, it was anything but silent in the Lewiston gym.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO