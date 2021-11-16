ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham's rare amphibians continue to thrive

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwF4r_0cy1CKj900 Oregon slender salamander first discovered locally in 2008 along Kelly Creek

One of the rarest animals found in Gresham also happens to be the slimiest.

In 2008 a team of AmeriCorps volunteers were restoring a natural area along Kelly Creek with the city of Gresham. As they cleared out vines, one volunteer found a creature that looked like a "worm with tiny legs." An astonished biologist identified the animal — an extremely rare Oregon slender salamander.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXltX_0cy1CKj900 For decades experts thought the Oregon salamander only lived in a pristine habitat up in the Cascade mountains, which would have given them one of the smallest ranges for any animal species in the world. But the discovery at Kelly Creek turned into something of a wildlife coup for the city.

A wider search discovered slender salamanders all across Gresham — from backyards to Powell Butte.

Katie Holzer, Gresham's watershed scientist and an environmental specialist, estimates the salamanders have likely lived here for hundreds of years. They are found under logs, piles of rotting leaves, patches of vines, plywood, and cinderblock walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuFOO_0cy1CKj900 The amphibians spend most of their life underground, but will emerge when it's warm and wet to hunt down bugs and slugs. The Oregon slender salamander has a bright red pattern on its back, and when frightened curls into a coil for protection.

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

