Swimming & Surfing

Mt. Hood Conference names water polo best

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 7 days ago
Barlow water polo sweeps conference; coaches celebrate best athletes in the region

The Mt. Hood Conference water polo coaches named the varsity All-League teams, highlighting the best athlete from a 2021 season that saw the Barlow High boys and girls teams both claim conference titles.

The girls Player of the Year was Reynolds senior Summer Fulton, while the Coach of the Year was Kellie Dunn of Hood River.

The boys Player of the Year was Barlow senior Leo Erickson, while Barlow's Mike Riegelmann and Parkrose's Gary Muzzy shared Coach of the Year honors.

GIRLS

First-Team All-League

Summer Fulton, senior, Reynolds; Allie Corbett, senior, Barlow; Julie Schwam, senior, David Douglas; Tess Henke, junior, Barlow; Amaya Leiby, senior, Barlow; Mara Tapasa, junior, Gresham; Emma Titus, junior, Hood River; Allison Collins, junior, Barlow.

Second-Team All-League

Sarah Arpag, senior, Hood River; Terah Bennet, junior, Grant; Mary Rose Kissinger, senior, Hood River; Maggie Moffat, sophomore, Barlow; Nairi Sarkissian, senior, Sandy; Penny Shank, sophomore, Grant; Jane Edwards, junior, Gresham; Jenah McDowell, senior, Reynolds.

Honorable Mention

Holly Lippert, junior, David Douglas; Julia Schmidt, junior, Barlow; Kaitlyn Milner, senior, Gresham; Sophie Cross, freshman, Hood River; Olivia Schubert, junior, Barlow; Anna Southall, sophomore, Hood River; Bailey Newell, senior, Sandy; Abby Salazar, senior, Reynolds; Camille Strong, junior, David Douglas; Rebecca Peetz, sophomore, Gresham; Cinthya Bautista, senior, Sandy; Skylynn Eaton, senior, Sandy; Lily Walker, sophomore, David Douglas; Kenzie Lang, senior, David Douglas; Kyra Milner, senior, Gresham; Ella Davis, senior, Sandy; Kaylie Younce, senior, Barlow; Naomi Kozhokar, junior, David Douglas.

BOYS

First-Team All-League

Leo Erickson, senior, Barlow; Jordan Lambert, junior, Reynolds; Max Earnhart, sophomore, Grant; Lucas Elliott, junior, Hood River; Jackson Knifong, senior, Barlow; Liam Honl, junior, Grant; Cole Christiansen, sophomore, Barlow.

Second-Team All-League

Hayden Markell, sophomore, Barlow; Kai Kubo, junior, Parkrose; Bao Vuong, sophomore, David Douglas; Julian Hernandez, junior, Parkrose; Sam Moffat, sophomore, Barlow; Ben Marsden, junior, Hood River; Sterling Yost, junior, Grant; Aden Cross, senior, Hood River.

Honorable Mention

Tristan Fox, sophomore, Reynolds; Rowan Ipsen, senior, Grant; Levi Riegelmann, freshman, Barlow; Zach Franzke, senior, David Douglas; Isaac Campbell, freshman, David Douglas; Elijah Adams, sophomore, Hood River; Riley Hale, senior, Grant; Dash Swain, junior, Parkrose; Gavin Hackett, junior, Hood River; Angus Kellems, junior, Hood River; Jilian Merrill, junior, Parkrose; William Mclaughlin, senior, Barlow; Jordan Eastman, senior, David Douglas; Nick Bacon, senior, Barlow; Enzo Patton, senior, Parkrose.

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
