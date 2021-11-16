ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Rob Van Dam has serious memory problems

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Van Dam is undoubtedly one of the most famous wrestlers in WWE history, thanks in part to his magnetic personality and his activities outside the ring. Despite his enormous success in this business, it's no mystery that RVD has had to deal with the negative effects of such a long...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 12

otis highsmith
7d ago

very sorry about Rob Van dam all them years wrestling in the ring chair shots to the Head getting put through tables ddt's RKOs hardcore matches year of physical abuse in the wrestling ring I hope that he gets better

Reply(1)
5
Related
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
PWMania

Brooke Hogan Provides Update On Hulk Hogan, Says Randy Savage’s Death Still Upsets Him

Brooke Hogan recently appeared on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, and gave an update on her legendary father, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. “We counted how many surgeries he’s had in the last 10 years and I think we’re at 25,” she said. “He’s had both shoulders scoped and he had his whole bicep and his bursa sac and everything tied up in his shoulder last year. That was a disaster. He got MRSA and it was like a big thing. So we had to go back and undo tons of physical therapy. He’s had both of his knees replaced multiple times, I think twice on both. He’s had his hips done. He’s had his elbow scope.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Rob Van Dam
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Jim Ross
stillrealtous.com

Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Hasn’t Faced Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Opens Up About Real-Life Relationship With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s relationship is not good at all.
WWE
ComicBook

Rumor Killer Regarding Triple H's Future With WWE

There's no truth to the speculation that Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) is even considering leaving WWE, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. WWE has released 80 wrestlers since the start of 2021, many of whom were built up as stars on the NXT brand — which Triple H has overseen since its inception — before struggling to find their footing on the main roster. And each time a group of stars is unceremoniously cut from the company, fans online start speculating about "The Game" leaving to start his own wrestling promotion.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardcore Wrestling#Professional Wrestling#Combat#Ecw World Champion#Tna#The Wrestling Observer
wrestlingrumors.net

Try Again? Retired WWE Star Wants To Wrestle Again

One more run? There have been so many wrestlers to work for WWE over the years that it is almost impossible to remember them all. Some of them make more of an impact than others, but some wind up sticking around even after their in-ring careers end. On rare occasions, you see someone who makes a surprising return though, and that might be the case again.
WWE
Wrestling World

Bray Wyatt mysteriously reappears

As we had the opportunity to say several times during the week, the non-competition clause with WWE of Bray Wyatt will expire tomorrow, with the well-known wrestler, creator of the evil The Fiend, who therefore will be able to start negotiating his future with some large company in the United States or the rest of the world.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' next opponent could be...

Since his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 Roman Reigns has totally changed his character by becoming the Tribal Chief as well as the main character of the Main Roster and the whole of WWE. Vince McMahon's company has bet firmly on Roman Reigns as the face of WWE, he has been like this in the past and it seems to be so for a long time to come.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman gives a spoiler on Roman Reigns

There are merely a few hours to go until the 2021 Survivor Series, the next Pay Per View event to be held by WWE. In this show there will be several challenges between the main brands of Vince McMahon's company, namely Raw vs Smackdown. One of the most anticipated matches...
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Smackdown Superstar injured after being speared by Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is inarguably the biggest Superstar in WWE today. His career has gone on to a whole new level since he turned Heel. While the former Shield member was already an accomplished performer inside the ring, association with Paul Heyman has taken to his promos to another level as well.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Turns Heel At WWE Survivor Series

Damian Priest had a big moment at WrestleMania as he teamed with Bad Bunny. Now that Bunny is preparing for his big 2022 tour, it appears that Priest is doing his own thing. Damian Priest and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off against each other in the kickoff show of the event. Priest’s fuse is short and he’s been on edge for a while. That all came to a head at Survivor Series.
WWE
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
Wrestling World

WWE has released eight more superstars

WWE seems to be reluctant to stop releasing athletes and insiders, who have become an economic burden and not for the company's pockets. Even in the night, eight other fairly prominent names were released, with WWE delivering the fateful message that they must now live with for the next 90 days until the non-competition clause with WWE ends and they can then marry elsewhere, where they can give their career a big boost again.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Reveals Serious Health Troubles Caused By Alcohol Abuse

It could be worse. One of the more surprising wrestling stories of the year was the announcement that AEW’s Jon Moxley would be entering rehab for alcohol issues. The story came out of nowhere but was a good example of someone realizing that they had a problem and getting the help that they needed. It’s not the easiest story to hear, and now we are hearing something similar.
WWE
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy