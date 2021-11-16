ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

PAX East 2022 to require full vaccination status and masks

By Brad Stephenson
onmsft.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official PAX social media channels today announced that the PAX East event would indeed be going forward in 2022 and will take place from April 21st through to the 24th. In addition to the confirmation of dates, it was also revealed that PAX East 2022 will require all attendees, fans,...

www.onmsft.com

