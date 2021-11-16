ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK labor market adds 160,000 jobs in October, boosting chances the Bank of England will hike interest rates

By Reuters
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rw7im_0cy18FPt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9gMG_0cy18FPt00
The UK labor market strengthened in September and October.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

  • The number of employees on UK company payrolls rose by 160,000 to 29.3 million in October, data showed Tuesday.
  • Separate official data published on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in the three months to September.
  • The figures potentially eased the lingering concerns at the Bank of England about the risks of raising interest rates.

British employers added more workers to their payrolls in October after the government's job-protecting furlough scheme ended, potentially easing the lingering concerns at the Bank of England about the risks of raising interest rates.

Sterling rose as data showed the number of employees on company payrolls rose by 160,000 to 29.3 million employees last month and the unemployment rate in the third quarter fell by more than expected.

The Bank of England, weighing up when to raise interest rates, is watching closely for how the labor market holds up after the scheme expired, with an estimated 1.1 million people still on it in its final days.

The Office for National Statistics said it was possible that people made redundant at the end of the furlough scheme would continue to appear as in work in the data for a few further months, while they worked out their notice period.

"However, responses to our business survey suggest that the numbers made redundant was likely to be a small share of those still on furlough at the end of September 2021," the ONS said.

Separate official data published on Tuesday showed the unemployment rate fell to 4.3% in the three months to September.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to fall to 4.4% from 4.5% in the three months to August.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

UK: Bank of England set to hike less quickly than markets expect

The UK central bank looks poised to increase rates this December and we expect two further hikes next year. But growth headwinds and a comparatively less severe inflation issue suggest markets are overestimating the pace of tightening. Brexit is also set to return as a source of uncertainty, as tensions build between the UK and EU.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound Sterling: PMI Data Greenlights December Rate Hike at the Bank of England

PMIs show strong economic activity in Nov. Bank of England to raise rates: IHS Markit's Williamson. Image © David Holt, Accessed: Flikr, Licensing Conditions: Creative Commons. Despite surging price pressures UK business continue to see robust demand from clients, suggesting the economic recovery will remain intact into year-end and the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Labor Market#Uk#The Bank Of England#British#Ons#Reuters
The Independent

Business groups attack £1.65bn cut to ‘levelling up’ funding in north after Brexit

Business groups and local councils are protesting at a hidden £1.65bn post-Brexit cut to development funding in the north, in a fresh blow to Boris Johnson’s claims to be “levelling up” the country.South Yorkshire is poised to lose £900m and Tees Valley and Durham £750m over six years, the organisations are telling Michael Gove.The Red Wall areas, plus Lincolnshire, were in line to receive the cash because they have become relatively poorer since the last spending round which finished last year.The government pledged to match lost EU funding after Brexit – to “tackle inequality and deprivation”, it said – but...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Higher interest rates ‘could weigh on UK housing market’

Nationwide Building Society has said there could be a “cooling” of the UK’s red-hot housing market because of rising inflation and interest rates. Robert Gardner, the chief economist at the UK’s second-largest mortgage lender, said the housing market is currently “remarkably robust” despite the end of incentives such as the government’s stamp duty holiday at the end of September.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Cools Off from Interest Rate Hike Bets

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.39% on Thursday and was erasing much of the previous day’s gains. Soaring inflation in October had fuelled further bets that the BoE will hike rates in December. Some profit-taking has set in to the pound sterling with the 2020 highs only 60 pips away from yesterday’s high.
BUSINESS
propertyindustryeye.com

Interest rate hike will leave some landlords worse off

UK inflation has increased to its highest level in 10 years owed in part to a rise in fuel and household energy costs. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 4.2% in the year to October, climbing from 3.1% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics revealed this week.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy