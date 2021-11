Many people don't like using the D-word. But most would agree it's better than bandying about the C-word. We're talking, of course, about dips and crashes. Bitcoin has dipped another 4% over the last 24 hours. As the largest cryptocurrency, its downward movement has helped take down the market with it, as the global crypto market cap has declined 5%. Bitcoin reached an all-time-high price of $69,044 just eight days ago, on November 10. Its new price below the $58,000 mark represents its lowest point in over a month.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO