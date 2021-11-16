ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Edges Higher; Yuan Also Gains After Biden/Xi Talks

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - The dollar edged higher Tuesday, ahead of the release of key retail sales data, while the Chinese yuan benefited from the largely friendly dialogue between the U.S. and Chinese presidents during a virtual meeting. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...

Biden oil reserves bet melds China outreach with appeal to U.S. voters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's historic move to release oil from strategic reserves in coordination with big nations including China represents a unique bet that finding common ground with the United States' biggest economic rival can help dampen fuel prices for middle class Americans. The move, announced by the...
Wall Street Opens Mixed as Biden Moves to Lower Oil Prices; Dow up 100 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday after President Joe Biden's widely-trailed measures to lower oil prices appeared to backfire. Biden said that the U.S. and other major importers including China, India, South Korea and Japan will all release oil from their strategic reserves to ease the short-term pressure on crude prices, which hit seven-year highs earlier this fall as the global economic recovery meant that demand - at least temporarily - ran ahead of supply.
Dollar rests after surging on Powell's reappointment, kiwi weakens

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The dollar paused on Wednesday after a surge that followed the reappointment of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, who was seen as the more hawkish choice, while the New Zealand dollar eased after a smaller than expected rate hike. The euro held just above a 16-month trough...
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
Christine Lagarde
Asian Stocks Down Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes, U.S. Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were down on Wednesday morning, as investors await the minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, alongside other U.S. data. Investors are also weighing the risk that central banks will tighten monetary policy to curb inflation. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.07% by 9:36 PM...
US Dollar Kicks Off the Week Higher as Hawkish Talk Increases

US dollar slopes upwards amid upcoming monetary tightening. The dollar’s upsurge seems to be continuing this week fueled by the Fed’s Vice Chair Richard Clarida, who signaled an imminent acceleration of the tapering program that could eventually result in earlier rate hikes. In addition, the greenback has also benefited from the rebound in Treasury yields today. However, President Biden is expected to reveal his nomination for the Fed’s chair before Thanksgiving on Thursday, where a possible designation of the more ‘dovish’ Brainard might push back projections for a faster rate hike timeline.
2 ETFs For Investors Who Think China Equities Will Gain After Biden-Xi 'Summit'

Long-term investors in Chinese shares have had a volatile year so far in 2021. The state’s heavy hand on technology, online education and real estate names meant significant pressure for those stocks. For instance, this is how several of the widely-followed Chinese shares have fared year-to-date (YTD). Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) -...
U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
Stocks open higher as Biden renominates Powell as Fed chief

Stocks started a holiday-shortened week on a positive note Monday as President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 87 points, or 0.2%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,718.93 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to 16,140.15.
Asian shares slip despite Wall St gains after Biden-Xi talks

TOKYO -- Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday despite a rally on Wall Street after virtual talks between President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to 29,688.33. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.2% to 2,962.42. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.7% to 7,369.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4% to 25,621.91, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.5% to 3,537.32.
Global shares mixed after Biden-Xi talks ease tensions

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower despite a rally on Wall Street after virtual talks between President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping. Shares fell in most major markets although Shanghai’s benchmark rose. The talks between Biden and Xi appeared to signal a step in the right direction after relations dipped to their worst level in decades. But they did not yield any major steps toward resolving longstanding disputes over trade and other issues. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from big retailers and a surprisingly strong report on consumer spending. Americans largely shrugged off higher prices last month, stepping up their spending at retail stores and online.
European Stocks Extend Record Rally After Xi-Biden Talks, Prosus, Kering Boost

(Reuters) -Some European stock indexes extended their record rally on Tuesday, boosted by shares of Dutch technology investor Prosus and French luxury group Kering and lifted by optimism over easing in U.S.-China tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.2% higher, while Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40, and euro zone shares...
China hails Xi and Biden talks, after year of growing strain

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Tuesday hailed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden, saying they had a candid and constructive exchange that sent a strong signal to the world. The positive description of the meeting came in sharp contrast to heated exchanges between...
Asia close: Stocks mostly higher ahead of Biden-Xi summit

Asia Pacific stocks put in modest gains at the start of the week, buoyed by a raft of mostly better-than-expected macroeconomic data out of China and ahead of a virtual summit between the leaders of the US and China scheduled for Monday evening US time. Commenting on the market backdrop,...
World shares higher ahead of talks between Biden, China's Xi

Shares advanced Monday in Europe and Asia ahead of virtual talks between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The encounter, due to take place late Monday, could add some clarity about the status of fraught trade relations between the world's two largest economies. It comes fresh off a...
