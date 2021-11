President Joe Biden signed his bipartisan infrastructure legislation to show that his administration can still accomplish major goals despite months of rough headlines.Members of both parties, including retiring Republican Sen Rob Portman of Ohio, Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi, touted Washington’s ability to solve major problems on Monday at an outdoor signing event as brisk autumn air took hold in the nation’s capital.“The bill I’m about to sign into law is proof that, despite the cynics, Democrats and Republicans can come together and deliver results,” the president said. He also...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO