In any other scenario, the idea of being imprisoned in high-security solitary is a terrifying concept. However, it just really works as a game. Many games such as Grand Theft Auto do a perfect job at simulating the feeling of being a criminal deviant, but it isn’t often that we see a context in which you face the repercussions of such criminal activity. Some have tried and achieved this to great success, such as Team17’s The Escapists and its sequel The Escapists 2. These games are so impactful to the genre that I question why developers have not tried to cash in on such a rich concept. Let’s discuss some reasons as to why we need more prison sims like The Escapists in order to feel like a devious mastermind.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO