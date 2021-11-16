Timbers enter Sunday playoff opener with momentum

Portland won its last three regular-season matches, giving up only one goal, to earn first-round home match.

The Portland Timbers are in the MLS Cup Playoffs for a fifth consecutive season, including all four with Giovanni Savarese at the helm.

As the No. 4 seed, Portland will host Minnesota United at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, for the first knockout match (ESPN). The Timbers enter the postseason on a three-game win streak. They finished with the most regular-season wins (17) of their 11 seasons in MLS.

And, not to be ignored, Portland has had a lot of success in knockout matches since Savarese arrived. In his first season, the Timbers advanced to the MLS Cup final. Last season, Portland won three knockout games to take the MLS is Back Tournament and was on the verge of a first-round win against FC Dallas but fell in PKs.

Sure, Minnesota United won both matches against Portland this season. But, it's significant that Sebastian Blanco played only eight minutes this season against the Loons. With Blanco on the field, the Timbers are one of the elite teams in the league. Even coming off his 2020 ACL tear and a couple setbacks this summer, Blanco has returned to his game-changing form. Even playing in the central attacking midfielder role, he has drifted around the park to find the space to set cause headaches. As important as his talent is for this club, his spirit and personality give the club a swagger it lacks without him.

Portland, despite a revolving door lineup that included using five — five! goalkeepers — was able to find its footing in time to earn this home game. Not only that, but should they win three Western Conference playoff games, the Timbers would host MLS Cup against any team from the East other than New England.

Sunday's match comes after a two-week international break —Â not ideal, but a result of the start of this season being pushed back on account of the pandemic.

Minnesota has been the most difficult opponent for Portland to solve for three-plus seasons. The Timbers have not beaten MNUFC since April of 2018. It should also be noted that the Loons were on the verge of a Western Conference championship last season before Seattle rallied from a late 2-0 deficit in the conference final.

Also of note, Minnesota United has strong Portland connections. Forward Fanendo Adi, personnel director Amos Magee, assistant coach Sean McAuley and video coach Cameron Knowles all once were in Portland.

Of course, playoff matches turn on moments and the margin in MLS playoff matches is usually slim, which is what makes these moments worth waiting for. And, none of that history is going to matter. Portland is about as healthy as its been in 2021. A three-match win streak during which the only opponent's goal came on a penalty kick should give this team the confidence it needs in November.

Should it be the Timbers that finish their chances, it will mean a quick turnaround to play Colorado at altitude on Thanksgiving afternoon. Not an ideal schedule, certainly. But as Timbers supporters have come to know, Savarese's side often thrives in challenging situations.

College men's soccer —Â The Timbers aren't the only local team involved in playoff competition on Sunday, Nov. 21. Oregon State's top-ranked men's soccer team, the Pac-12 champions, were expected to host a second-round game after a first-round bye. First-round matches in the 48-team tournament were slated for Thursday, Nov. 18. The Portland Pilots were hoping to hear their name called during the NCAA Tournament selection show on Monday, Nov. 15.

