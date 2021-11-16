ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCMO police say officer fired weapon at suspect's vehicle

By Jamie Peters
 7 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police said an officer fired their weapon at a suspect's vehicle Monday night.

According to police, an officer was on patrol in the area of East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard around 11 p.m. when the officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound.

A secondary officer who was in the area of 40 Highway and Interstate 435 saw the vehicle still headed east at a high rate of speed.

Police said as the suspect drove towards the secondary officer's vehicle, the officer discharged their firearm toward the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

There are no reported injuries.

Detectives and crime scene personnel are investigating.

