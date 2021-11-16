Unclaimed money for late McDowell County teacher turned over to her family

CHARLESTON — More than $150,000 in unclaimed property was presented this past weekend to the family of a former southern West Virginia teacher.

State Treasurer Riley Moore on Saturday presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than $150,000 to the family of Debra Handy, a former West Virginia teacher who had passed away leaving the funds in a retirement account.

“It’s my pleasure to reunite this family with such a large amount of money,” Moore said. “Debra Handy devoted her career to educating and helping raise the next generation of West Virginians. This retirement money rightfully belongs with her family.”

A lifelong resident of War, Handy worked for more than four decades with the McDowell County school system. After her death in 2017, the funds in her teacher’s retirement account were eventually turned over to the Treasurer’s Office as unclaimed property.

The Treasurer’s Office returned a total of $151,196.33 to her family. Debra’s daughter, Willa – who is also a teacher – attended Saturday’s presentation on behalf of the family.

Willa said that she plans to use the funds to further her graduate education and continue to pursue the same career path as her mother.

“This will help me to finish my doctorate,” Willa said. “My mother taught for 47 years, and though I’m not sure I will make it that long, my goal is to get educated and this will definitely help me.”