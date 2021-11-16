ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Unclaimed money for late McDowell County teacher turned over to her family

By GREG JORDAN Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSsPK_0cy14V9R00

CHARLESTON — More than $150,000 in unclaimed property was presented this past weekend to the family of a former southern West Virginia teacher.

State Treasurer Riley Moore on Saturday presented an unclaimed property check valued at more than $150,000 to the family of Debra Handy, a former West Virginia teacher who had passed away leaving the funds in a retirement account.

“It’s my pleasure to reunite this family with such a large amount of money,” Moore said. “Debra Handy devoted her career to educating and helping raise the next generation of West Virginians. This retirement money rightfully belongs with her family.”

A lifelong resident of War, Handy worked for more than four decades with the McDowell County school system. After her death in 2017, the funds in her teacher’s retirement account were eventually turned over to the Treasurer’s Office as unclaimed property.

The Treasurer’s Office returned a total of $151,196.33 to her family. Debra’s daughter, Willa – who is also a teacher – attended Saturday’s presentation on behalf of the family.

Willa said that she plans to use the funds to further her graduate education and continue to pursue the same career path as her mother.

“This will help me to finish my doctorate,” Willa said. “My mother taught for 47 years, and though I’m not sure I will make it that long, my goal is to get educated and this will definitely help me.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Mcdowell County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Mcdowell County, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Unclaimed Money#Southern West Virginia#The Treasurer S Office
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes denies deception at her criminal trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Biotechnology entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, a former billionaire accused of engineering a massive medical scam, expressed some remorse while on the witness stand Tuesday, but denied trying to conceal that her company’s blood-testing methods weren’t working as she had promised. In her third day of testimony...
SAN JOSE, CA
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
4K+
Followers
131
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Comments / 0

Community Policy