Lifetime Sales For The ‘Super Robot Wars’ Games Have Topped 19 Million

Have you ever looked at your bedroom wall and thought it would look much better with a massive painting on it? But felt too lazy to commit to the laborious task of bringing out the paints and brushes? In this video, YouTube channel Stuff Made Here's Shane Wighton explain how he had the same thought. And as all engineers would do, he decides to spend months building a robot to paint the wall and as many other walls as he likes instead of spending a couple days of actually doing the painting.

ENGINEERING ・ 12 DAYS AGO