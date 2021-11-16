Lifetime Sales For The ‘Super Robot Wars’ Games Have Topped 19 Million

Hosted on Shopify, the launch sale for LitCraft Nysperience allows players to purchase unique and powerful NFT game assets in anticipation of the game’s release. Described as a combination of Minecraft, Pokémon and Candy Crush set in a Tolkien-like fantasy universe, LitCraft Nysperience (“Nysperience”) is making an early splash with its limited-time nonfungible token (NFT) launch sale, offering Epic Genesis LitPets and Epic Genesis Land Lots for sale as NFTs. These NFT assets are the most powerful and unique items Nysperience has to offer and will only be available during this initial launch event: 5,000 LitPets and 19,500 Land Lots in total. The sale began in early October and has already sold through 3 traunches out of 5.
Comments / 0