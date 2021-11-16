ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSU reports 94 percent employee vaccination rate

By Kathy Hedberg, of the Tribune
 7 days ago
Washington State University announced Monday that 94 percent of its employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, and student vaccination rates also are high and vary according to campus.

WSU President Kirk Schulz praised the responsiveness of the university’s faculty, staff and students.

“We’ve reached impressive vaccination levels, carefully evaluated exemption requests and have come through this process in a way that is enabling us to continue providing a robust in-person experience,” Schulz said in a news release.

Under the state’s vaccine mandate, all state employees, including those in public universities, are required as a condition of employment to receive an approved COVID-19 vaccine or an exemption for either documented medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs.

Of the approximately 10,000 full- and part-time employees at WSU, 94 percent systemwide are fully vaccinated. Three percent received religious exemptions and 1 percent received medical exemptions.

The remaining 2 percent include employees who have initiated the vaccination process and are on leave until they are considered fully vaccinated and can return to work, as well as those whose vaccination status is still being verified and awaiting exemption request determinations.

It also includes a small number of special circumstances, such as employees who are away from the workplace on extended leave.

Formal employee separation proceedings have been initiated with 23 employees, either because of noncompliance with the state mandate or an inability to accommodate a religious or medical exemption in a way that would protect community health.

Student vaccination rates are at 89 percent or higher for each of WSU’s five campuses. The Pullman and Spokane campuses each have 96 percent compliance rate, the university reported.

No deaths, 75 cases reported in region

There were 75 new infections from COVID-19 reported around the region Monday but no new deaths.

Public Health –­­ Idaho North Central District counted 55 new infections since Friday with Idaho County leading the pack at 24 cases, followed by Nez Perce County with 17; Latah County with eight and Clearwater and Lewis counties with three new cases each.

Whitman County reported 10 new infections; Garfield County had no change and Asotin County had 10 new cases with two hospitalizations and a 14-day count of 94.

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center reported six patients Monday who have tested positive for COVID-19, the same number as last week.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold its regular weekly briefing about COVID-19 today at 1:30 p.m. via Webex.

State health officials will attend the briefing and Heather Gagliano, a registered nurse who has conducted COVID-19 outreach in Hispanic communities in Idaho, will be available to answer questions.

The general public can join the meeting in listen/watch-only mode at idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.

