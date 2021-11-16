ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Detroit faces Indiana, aims to end home skid

 7 days ago

Indiana Pacers (6-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Indiana looking to stop its four-game home skid. The Pistons are 0-4 against division opponents. Detroit is 1-8...

