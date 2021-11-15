ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Today’s Headlines and Commentary

By Emily Dai
lawfareblog.com
 4 days ago

The New York Times published findings of an investigation into the details of a 2019 airstrike in Baghuz, Syria, which was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents in the war against the Islamic State. After the Times sent its finding to the military, the U.S. military acknowledged for the first...

www.lawfareblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Rachel Maddow’s new low and other commentary

The indictment of “Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for . . . the now-infamous ‘Steele Dossier,’ ” thunders TK News’ Matt Taibbi, “is most immediately devastating to the reputation of the many famous news personalities who hyped the Steele story.” Yet “the response by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was a thing beyond.” Maddow not only flogged the dossier for years, “she specifically hyped its credibility on the grounds of how it was put together, and by whom.” Now we know that key claims, such as that Moscow long “cultivated” Donald Trump, came only from one Clintonite’s gossip, not from Russia or even a Trump source. Yet “Rachel not only isn’t upset, she’s expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.”
ENTERTAINMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Lexington Clipper-Herald

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 10

Federal judge rejects Trump effort to block docs; Malala gets married; People names 'Sexiest Man Alive'. Things to know today: Federal judge rules against Trump; Malala gets married; People names Sexiest Man Alive. Plus, more top headlines. Get caught up.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines: Bitcoin Battiness Edition

We don’t delve too much into monetary policy over here at Streetsblog (except when we undertake our annual fundraising drive every December — why wait? Click here to donate), but our ears really pricked up on Thursday when Mayor-elect Adams boldly went where no mayor has gone before, announcing on Twitter that he would take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin rather than in good ol’ perfectly serviceable American dollars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lawfareblog.com

Rational Security 2.0: The 'SPAAACE LAAAW' Edition

This week, Alan, Quinta and Scott were joined by special guest, Lawfare chief operating officer David Priess! They sat down to discuss:. “In Byelorussia, Everything . . . Everything is Just Awful”: In an effort to hit back over sanctions, the authoritarian regime in Belarus is deliberately admitting refugees only to channel them across its borders with the European Union. How should Europe respond?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#The New York Times#The Islamic State#The U S Central Command#Air Force#The Washington Post
ksgf.com

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 11.05.21

COVID-19: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor in order to “raise his antibody levels.”. Packers’ Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment to protect against COVID-19: report (Fox News) A White House aide who traveled internationally with President Biden...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

All Aboard for Thursday’s Headlines

Amtrak will use its $66 billion from the recently passed infrastructure bill to improve service in the Northeast corridor and expand service to up to 160 communities. (NBC News) Bicycle Retailer highlights the $11 billion included in the infrastructure bill for transportation safety, including bikes and pedestrians. The e-bike boom...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
WISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines. The average new car price has soared to $46,000. The transaction price for new vehicles sold in the U.S. in October rose 12.9% year-over-year. Prices were boosted by higher luxury sales and a preference for large SUVs and pickup trucks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: A prince in Bethlehem

- Motto of arms maker Andrew Undershaft in George Bernard Shaw’s play “Major Barbara” (1905) It is quite possible that John Fritz, when he was a Pennsylvania Dutch farm boy following his father behind the plow, never thought he would meet a Japanese prince. But on November 30, 1904, long recognized at Bethlehem Steel, where he had worked since 1860 and across the industry as a legend, he did just that. Fritz had long been aware of the crucial role the company had played in transforming Japan into a modern military power. So it was no surprise that Japanese Prince Fushimi Sadanaru, as the adopted brother of Emperor Meiji, included Bethlehem Steel during his tour of America. Fushimi was so close to the Chrysanthemum Throne that Japanese diplomats referred to him officially as His Imperial Highness.
WORLD
FOX40

2 Iranians charged with threatening US voters in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Iranian computer hackers have been charged with election interference, accused of trying to intimidate American voters ahead of last year’s U.S. presidential election by sending threatening messages and spreading disinformation. The effort attracted publicity in the run-up to the November 2020 election, when law enforcement and intelligence officials held an […]
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy