Today’s Headlines and Commentary

- Motto of arms maker Andrew Undershaft in George Bernard Shaw’s play “Major Barbara” (1905) It is quite possible that John Fritz, when he was a Pennsylvania Dutch farm boy following his father behind the plow, never thought he would meet a Japanese prince. But on November 30, 1904, long recognized at Bethlehem Steel, where he had worked since 1860 and across the industry as a legend, he did just that. Fritz had long been aware of the crucial role the company had played in transforming Japan into a modern military power. So it was no surprise that Japanese Prince Fushimi Sadanaru, as the adopted brother of Emperor Meiji, included Bethlehem Steel during his tour of America. Fushimi was so close to the Chrysanthemum Throne that Japanese diplomats referred to him officially as His Imperial Highness.

