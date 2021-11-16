Idaho bills tackle vaccinations, employee rights

File — The Idaho House of Representatives meets, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. Lawmakers called themselves back into session to put forward about three dozen bills dealing with COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Keith Ridler - staff, AP

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers came back into session Monday for the first time in six months, introducing more than three dozen bills dealing with vaccinations and employee rights issues.

The House Ways and Means Committee took less than a minute to introduce 29 bills. The Senate State Affairs Committee followed shortly thereafter, introducing eight bills in similarly rapid fashion.

“Every one of these (proposed bills) has some blood, sweat and tears in them and deserves a bill number,” said House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, after making a blanket motion to introduce all 29 House bills.

Much of the legislation was prompted by pushback against the Biden administration’s recent executive orders requiring all federal employees and federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A third executive order requires all employees in businesses with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly. That regulation has been blocked temporarily by a federal court injunction.

Nearly half the bills introduced Monday would prohibit mask or vaccine mandates, either by private employers, by state and local governments, by school districts or some combination thereof. In some cases the prohibition would only apply to current employees, while allowing vaccine requirements for new hires.

Other proposals provide new and expanded protection for personal medical information, expand the variety of exemptions allowed for vaccine requirements and strengthen parental rights in approving medical treatment for their children.

Three of the bills would appropriate $2 million in public funding to fight federal vaccine mandates in court. Another says injuries sustained from compulsory vaccinations would qualify for workers’ compensation payments.

Public hearings were held on several of the bills Monday afternoon.

Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, introduced House Bill 410, which prohibits employers from firing or otherwise discriminating against workers or job applicants based on their vaccination status.

The bill covers any kind of vaccination, not just COVID-19; however, it doesn’t apply to federal agencies.

“How much do we want the government to intrude on private business? That’s the big question, I acknowledge that,” Shepherd told the House Business Committee. “But that bridge has been crossed many times.”

Government already dictates what businesses can pay, with the minimum wage, he said. In some cases it also regulates who businesses can hire, such as requiring nurses or contractors to be licensed.

“So we make employees go through years of training, and now all of a sudden they have to walk away because their employer tells them they need to be vaccinated,” Shepherd said. “If we’re going to demand certification, we need to give employees a chance to do the job without violating their bodies.”

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, introduced legislation to repeal the section of Idaho law that currently allows minors age 14 and older to consent to medical treatment if they’ve come into contact with any infectious, contagious or communicable disease.

Under Giddings’ proposal, only parents or legal guardians could give such consent.

The House and Senate will spend the next few days reviewing the proposed legislation and deciding which bills should advance to a floor vote. After that they’ll finally adjourn the longest session in state history. The 2022 session convenes Jan. 10.

