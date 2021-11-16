ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Aged care worker living with relatives who had Covid symptoms cleared to work at St Basil’s, inquest hears

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UpS0m_0cy11iUx00
Throughout July and August 2020, 94 residents and 94 staff members of St Basil’s aged care facility were infected with Covid. Fifty residents died during the same period.

The first person infected with Covid linked to the St Basil’s aged care home outbreak in which 50 residents died has spoken publicly for the first time, telling a coroner she was cleared to work despite living in a high-risk suburb with relatives experiencing “throat discomfort”.

The former personal care assistant at the home, identified only as “A” to protect her identity, said she was swabbed on 5 July 2020 at a drive-through testing clinic after she finished a shift at St Basil’s.

She was tested with her husband, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and sister, as they all lived together in Moreland, an area the Victorian government had identified as high risk for Covid-19. All five were asymptomatic at the time, A told the coroner on Tuesday.

She said staff who tested her knew she worked in aged care and told her because she was asymptomatic she could go to work.

While she was not rostered on to work the following two days on 6 and 7 July, she told a registered nurse at St Basil’s, Jagmeet Nagra, on 7 July that two of her family members were starting to experience “throat discomfort”. None of the five had yet received their test result. At the time, Victoria was experiencing a second wave of the virus leading to delays in test results being returned.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nagra confirmed to the court that she informed A she could come to work since she and her relatives were not displaying symptoms such as high temperature, runny nose, or cough. Nagra said this advice was also in line with the policy for staff at St Basil’s. Nagra broke down crying towards the end of her evidence after being questioned for almost three hours about infection control procedures at the home.

At the time, Victoria department of health and human services guidelines stated only those living in a high-risk area or displaying fever or chills, or acute respiratory infection, should get tested for Covid. People without symptoms should not be tested except in special circumstances, the advice stated, such as if they were a recovered case returning to work in a high-risk setting.

The care assistant A next worked at St Basil’s on 8 July, still asymptomatic and without her test result. But she said she received a text message from her husband during her shift which said her sister-in-law’s Covid test was positive.

“Straight away I packed my bag and came to my manager, put a mask on and explained everything … she sent me home so I could stay in isolation,” A told the court.

On 9 July, A received her test result which confirmed she had the virus. She texted and called the facility manager at St Basil’s, Vicky Kos, to tell her. Kos will give evidence to the inquest in the coming weeks.

“She said to me … you have to now stay in 14 days’ isolation. The department of health will contact you every day,” A said.

She disputed a statement from another St Basil’s staff member who said at the end of her shift on 5 July, A told other staff her family members had started to experience sore throats. A denied this and said she never experienced any symptoms – even after testing positive.

By the time A finished her isolation period, the virus had swept through the home leading to all staff being furloughed and replaced by agency staff in an attempt to contain the spread. A did not return to work at the home for about three months for this reason.

On Monday, the inquest heard there was an eight-day delay between A’s positive test result being reported to the state health department and the testing of all residents at the home. Guidelines recommended testing occur within four to six hours.

A specialist emergency physician Dr Ian Norton, who provided the coroner with a report into the home, said this delay was a “root cause” of the virus sweeping through the home.

Christine Golding, whose mother, Efraxia Tsalanidis, died after contracting the virus at the home, spoke of the “inhumane neglect” her mother experienced prior to her death due to staff being under-resourced and overwhelmed by sick patients. She recounted going to the home with other family members and banging on the doors of the home, desperate for managers to give them information.

Throughout July and August 2020, 94 residents and 94 staff members were infected. While 45 residents died from Covid-19, a further five died from neglect during the same period as the workforce succumbed to the virus and gaps were revealed in infection control, the court heard.

Over five weeks the coroner will examine how St Basil’s management and staff and the state and federal governments prepared for Covid in aged care; their responses when it hit; the timeliness of information provided to staff, residents and families; whether the state and federal governments coordinated their response to the outbreak appropriately; and the adequacy of the replacement workforce deployed to St Basil’s, among other issues.

The inquest continues.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

More than 25% of dialysis patients on Medicare who contracted Covid died from the virus and those who lived in nursing homes had a FIVE TIMES greater risk of death, study finds

Elderly Americans who required dialysis for kidney disease treatment are at a significantly increased risk of dying from COVID-19, a new study suggests. Researchers from the University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor, found that more than a quarter of Medicare patients on dialysis who contracted the virus died from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aged Care#Inquest#Basil#Personal Care#St Basil#Victorian
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
healththoroughfare.com

Woman Is Taken Off Transplant List After Refusing Covid 19 Vaccine

The controversies involving the covid vaccine continue. The latest news might upset some of you out there. Check out what happened below. Daily Wire recently revealed that the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) deactivated a 23-year-old woman from the transplant list. They noted that she had been waiting since June...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Poll Finds Half Of Vaccinated Respondents Hesitant To Spend Holidays With Unvaccinated Family, Friends

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Many families and friends looking to spend Thanksgiving together this year are wondering how to celebrate safely and whether to host a holiday gathering with loved ones who are unvaccinated for COVID-19. A recent Harris poll of more than 2,000 people, including more than 1,400 who are vaccinated, shows half of vaccinated respondents are hesitant to spend the holidays with unvaccinated family and friends. “If you take some pretty simple steps, you can actually get together with your family indoors without a mask. The risk will not be nil, but it will be much, much, much lower than it...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
survivornet.com

31-Year-Old Woman Now Has Eight Tumors & Stage Four Synovial Sarcoma After Her Doctors Ignored Her Symptoms for More Than Five Years; Advocating for Yourself

A woman has eight tumors and was recently diagnosed with synovial sarcoma after her doctors ignored her symptoms for more than five years. Sarcomas are cancers that arise from the cells that hold the body together. They can occur in muscles, nerves, bones, fat, tendons, cartilage or other forms of connective tissues.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy