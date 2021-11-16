Vancouver faces Colorado, aims to end 4-game skid

Colorado Avalanche (6-5-1, fifth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-2, seventh in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks +147, Avalanche -176; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver looks to stop its four-game skid when the Canucks take on Colorado.

The Canucks are 3-6-2 in conference matchups. Vancouver ranks 29th in the league with 32.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Avalanche are 3-1-0 against opponents from the Central. Colorado has scored 42 goals and ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Gabriel Landeskog leads the team with five.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Colorado won 7-1. Mikko Rantanen scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks with 12 assists and has 14 points this season. J.T. Miller has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Landeskog leads the Avalanche with five goals and has 12 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.