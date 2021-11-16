ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Drunken Birds': Ivan Grbovic's Poetical Drama of Fieldwork and Flight

By Dennis Harvey
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a fairly crowded field of contenders, “Drunken Birds” just grabbed the nod as Canada’s best international feature submission to the Oscars. The reasons why are almost immediately apparent on seeing Montreal-born Ivan Grbovic’s sophomore effort, co-written with cinematographer Sara Mishara. Though more modest in length and scale (not to mention...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How the Tiger King of Mexico Helped Make the New Canadian Film ‘Drunken Birds’ (Video)

TheWrap Screening Series: Director Ivan Grbovic and cinematographer Sara Mishara discuss the making of ‘Drunken Birds’ drama. “Drunken Birds,” Canada’s official selection for Best International Film at next year’s Oscars, is a love story told in a dazzling, unexpected style. Mexican drug cartel minion Willy (Jorge Antonio Guerrero, the bad boyfriend in “Roma”) has fallen in love with his boss’ wife Marlena, which nearly costs him his life.
MOVIES
Screendaily

WaZabi Films closes US deals on Canadian Oscar submission ‘Drunken Birds’, ‘Flee The Light’ (exclusive)

WaZabi Films has closed a US deal on Canadian Oscar submission Drunken Birds and struck a North American sale on Flee The Light on the heels of the virtual AFM. Drunken Birds (Les Oiseaux Ivres) has gone to Corinth Films for the US following its world premiere at Toronto Internatinal Film Festival in September. Ivan Grbovic’s drama follows a drug cartel worker who falls foul of his boss and migrates to Canada. Kim McCraw and Luc Déry (My Salinger Year, Incendies) produced for micro_scope and Nicolas Celis (Roma) served as executive producer.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

What Happened To Jedidiah Duggar & Pregnant Wife Katey?

Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Tate Die on Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Dutton family members constantly find themselves in danger, and the youngest member, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), isn’t an exception. The various conflicts that the family faces in protecting their ancestral ranch while external forces try to take over their land have led to some deadly situations for the family. As the show’s fourth season progresses, new threats have emerged and raised a question mark over Tate’s fate on the show. If you are wondering about what happens to Tate and whether he is dead or alive, here’s everything you need to know!
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fieldwork#Birds#Canada#Photography#French#Tiff#Canadian
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
Esquire

Keanu Reeves Shares His List of the Movies Everyone Should Watch

Keanu Reeves is, both famously and undeniably, one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. Or anywhere. No favor is too small for Neo. Just peep Esquire US's winter cover story (on which he stars), where, during a conversation in Paris, Reeves went through a scroll-hunt on his phone, sifting through years of texts in search of something important: a list.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy