Viral Video Shows Cop Trying to Sell His Own Children

A video that surfaced on a viral Internet site appears to show an NYPD cop beating a homeless man on the street during an arrest attempt while passersby filmed. The footage, posted by World Star, caught the officer punching the man six times in quick succession until he stopped moving. “Oh, he knocked him out! Oh my God!” a bystander can be heard shouting. The video, which is undated, begins with one officer trying to handcuff the man while he is on a sidewalk in Greenwich Village. As the man resisted, a second cop ran over and stood sentry while the first rained the blows on the man’s torso and possibly his head. The Daily Mail reports the NYPD did not respond to a request for comment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO