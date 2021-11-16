ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral Video Shows Cop Trying to Sell His Own Children

By Rimal Farrukh
 7 days ago
A man in a police uniform is seen shouting on the street in the middle of a busy intersection. With him are two children, one looking no older than six. They look terrified and confused. The man shouts that he is selling his children for 50,000 Pakistani rupees ($285)....

