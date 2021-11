Far Cry 6’s Vaas Insanity DLC is going to be available on November 16th, Ubisoft has confirmed. In this content, players take control of Far Cry 3 antagonist Vaas in a roguelite experience where players start with a pistol and find better weapons to journey through his mind. The role is being reprised by Michael Mando, who played Vaas in Far Cry 3. Vaas is the first villain you will be able to play as in the Season Pass content, with Pagan Min and Joseph Seed DLC also coming.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO