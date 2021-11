Winter, the dolphin who lost her tail in an accident and gained fame and fans around the world, is dead at age 16. Clearwater Marine Aquarium says Winter passed away as she was being prepared for treatment for a gastrointestinal condition. The aquarium rescued Winter in 2005 after she caught her tail in a crab trap. The story of her artificial tail drew thousands of visitors and became the story of the two “Dolphin Tale” movies. The aquarium is heartbroken and devastated over her loss. The 16-year-old bottlenose dolphin died in the hands of her caregivers, and the aquarium says they’re comforted knowing they did everything possible to help her survive. Winter inspired people around the world by learning to swim after losing her tail, and her story was the basis for the movies Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2. The aquarium is closed today in mourning after her death last night. A public memorial is planned at the aquarium a week from Saturday.

