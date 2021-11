NASA and National Geographic have partnered to help tell the story of the first crewed flight around the Moon in more than a half century. The agency wants to document and leverage content that will help tell the story of the first crewed Artemis mission, Artemis 2, which is expected to fly humans around the Moon and back to Earth aboard the Orion space capsule. The 10-day mission is slated to lift off atop the second Space Launch System rocket no earlier than May 2024. Aboard will be three NASA astronauts and one Canadian astronaut — the first non-American to travel to the Moon.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO