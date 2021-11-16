ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0yEDY00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 43,674 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 8,251 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Portland-South Portland has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be higher risk than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, York County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,677 infections in York County, or 9,196 for every 100,000 people.

A relatively high infection rate does not necessarily mean COVID-19 related fatalities per capita are higher in York County than they are across all of the Portland area, however. There have been a total of 80 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in York County, in line with 78 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-South Portland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 York County, ME 9,196 18,677 80 163
2 Cumberland County, ME 7,843 22,820 81 236
3 Sagadahoc County, ME 6,171 2,177 37 13

