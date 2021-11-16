ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

This Is the County in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0yDKp00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 57,576 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,053 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Beaumont-Port Arthur , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,433 infections in Hardin County, or 18,505 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Beaumont area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 372 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 308 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hardin County, TX 18,505 10,433 372 210
2 Orange County, TX 16,354 13,745 344 289
3 Jefferson County, TX 12,716 32,453 277 708
4 Newton County, TX 6,723 945 377 53

