This Is the County in the Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 57,576 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 14,053 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.
Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Beaumont-Port Arthur , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.
The broader Beaumont metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Hardin County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,433 infections in Hardin County, or 18,505 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Hardin County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Beaumont area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 372 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Hardin County, compared to 308 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Beaumont-Port Arthur metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Hardin County, TX
|18,505
|10,433
|372
|210
|2
|Orange County, TX
|16,354
|13,745
|344
|289
|3
|Jefferson County, TX
|12,716
|32,453
|277
|708
|4
|Newton County, TX
|6,723
|945
|377
|53
