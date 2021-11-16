ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

This Is the County in the Roanoke, VA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cy0yBZN00 Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise once again in parts of the United States. To date, there have been 46,413,700 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Roanoke metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 38,686 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 12,348 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 14,187 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Roanoke has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area that appear to be at higher risk than others.

The broader Roanoke metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, the city of Salem has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,552 infections in the city of Salem, or 13,919 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Salem have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Roanoke area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 247 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in the city of Salem, compared to 209 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Roanoke metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Nov. 12, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Salem City, VA 13,919 3,552 247 63
2 Roanoke County, VA 12,962 12,130 190 178
3 Roanoke City, VA 12,378 12,331 247 246
4 Botetourt County, VA 11,959 3,973 160 53
5 Craig County, VA 11,031 564 156 8
6 Franklin County, VA 10,912 6,136 190 107

Comments / 0

